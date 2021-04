Chytil provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Chytil produced the secondary assist on Kaapo Kakko's first-period tally. Through 14 games in April, Chytil has two tallies and eight helpers. The Czech center is up to 20 points in just 35 outings -- he had 23 points in each of the last two campaigns, but needed 60 and 75 contests in those years to reach that mark. Chytil is likely to remain firmly at the third-line center position.