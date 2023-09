Chytil missed Tuesday's practice due to an upper-body injury, Jim Cerny of NHL.com reports.

Chytil's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he'll likely be back on the ice sooner rather later. The 24-year-old forward had his best season yet with the Rangers in 2022-23, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (23) and shots on net (177) while averaging 14:41 of ice time through 74 contests.