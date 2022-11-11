Chytil dished out two assists to go with one shot, two blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Facing Czech national team buddy Filip Hronek, the Rangers' Filip got the last laugh in this one. Chytil assisted on third-period goals by defensemen Adam Fox and Libor Hajek as New York turned a game that was tied 2-2 after two into a laugher in the third. With three goals and three assists through nine games, Chytil has chipped in consistently when healthy.