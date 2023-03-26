Chytil had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

His goal stood as the winner. Chytil went stick side on Sergei Bobrovsky at 6:18 of the third after collecting a boucing puck that Panthers' defender Aaron Ekblad overskated. Chytil has 21 goals and 41 points in 65 games this season, which are significant jumps from his previous career marks of 14 goals (2019-20) and 23 points (2018-19 and 2019-20).