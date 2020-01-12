Rangers' Filip Chytil: Nets goal and assist in loss
Chytil scored a goal and an assist and had three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent) and was plus-2.
Chytil opened the scoring 94 seconds into the game, netting his 11th goal of the season to match his 2018-19 total. He also assisted on Brett Howden's second-period goal for his first multi-point game since Nov. 14. The 20-year-old has 16 points in 35 games and appears to be a safe bet to top the 23 points he put up in 75 games a year ago.
More News
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Knocks in rebound for 10th goal•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Gets things started in win•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Two helpers end slump•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Four-game point streak•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Snags helper•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Scores in first game after recall•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.