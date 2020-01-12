Chytil scored a goal and an assist and had three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent) and was plus-2.

Chytil opened the scoring 94 seconds into the game, netting his 11th goal of the season to match his 2018-19 total. He also assisted on Brett Howden's second-period goal for his first multi-point game since Nov. 14. The 20-year-old has 16 points in 35 games and appears to be a safe bet to top the 23 points he put up in 75 games a year ago.