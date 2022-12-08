Chytil scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Chytil missed two games with a lower-body injury, but he was able to snap his nine-game goal drought in his return. His tally gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the third period. The 23-year-old now has five goals, seven assists, 33 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 20 appearances. He's mostly been the third-line center this season, but he swapped places with Vincent Trocheck to play on the second line Wednesday.