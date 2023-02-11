Chytil recorded an assist Friday in a 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Chytil is on a six-game point streak comprised of seven goals and two assists. Twenty-three points marked his previous career high, but here he is already with 33 points and a plus-17 rating through 44 games. Chytil may have a tough time sustaining his gaudy shooting percentage (19.6), but he's tied a personal best with 14 helpers and is showing no signs of slowing offensively.