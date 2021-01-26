Chytil is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Penguins.

This is a big blow to the Rangers, as Chytil has been playing well as New York's third-line center this season, having picked up two goals and an assist while posting a plus-3 rating through the first five games of the campaign. Brett Howden is expected to get the first crack at replacing Chytil, who is undoubtedly headed to injured reserve, on the Blueshirt's third line.