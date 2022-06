Chytil (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Chytil was hurt on a collision with Victor Hedman in the second period. The severity of Chytil's injury isn't known yet, but the fact that he's been officially ruled out is discouraging. The 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 5.