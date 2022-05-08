Chytil posted an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Chytil picked up his first point in three playoffs this year when he helped out on a Kaapo Kakko tally in the first period. The 22-year-old Chytil has 22 points in 67 regular-season outings -- he's had 22 or 23 points in each of the last four years, failing to take a step up on offense. He's locked in as the third-line center, though Barclay Goodrow (lower body) could challenge that if he's able to return later in the postseason.