Chytil dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Chytil assisted on goals scored by Alexis Lafreniere and Pavel Buchnevich. The 21-year-old center came into this contest with four goals in his last 10 games but no assists over that stretch, so the Rangers will be encouraged by the playmaking ability Chytil displayed here en route to his first multi-point performance in exactly a month.