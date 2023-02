Chytil logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Chytil helped out on an Alexis Lafreniere goal in the third period. The helper snapped a two-game dry spell for Chytil, his longest since his five-game slump in late December and early January. The 23-year-old has put together a career year with 19 goals, 15 assists, a plus-17 rating and 105 shots on net through 47 contests.