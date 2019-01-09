Rangers' Filip Chytil: Point drought continues
Chytil mustered three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas, but his point drought now sits at seven games.
Chytil doesn't turn 20 until Sept. 5, so it's a testament to his combination of talent and development that he's in the NHL at all. That said, his game is still very rough around the edges. With just 13 points and a minus-11 rating through 41 games, the Czech teenager isn't giving owners in redraft leagues much reason to look his way.
More News
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Slowing down since goal streak•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Stretches goal streak to five•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Scores game-winner against Stars•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Pots first goal of season•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Dishes helper in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Relegated to fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...