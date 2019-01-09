Chytil mustered three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas, but his point drought now sits at seven games.

Chytil doesn't turn 20 until Sept. 5, so it's a testament to his combination of talent and development that he's in the NHL at all. That said, his game is still very rough around the edges. With just 13 points and a minus-11 rating through 41 games, the Czech teenager isn't giving owners in redraft leagues much reason to look his way.