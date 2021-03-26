Chytil scored the final goal of Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flyers.

Chytil and scoring the last goal in blowout wins over the Flyers; name a more iconic duo. The Czech center has been a bit muted of late as he too often tries to weave through the entire opposition's defense rather than getting his linemates involved, but Chytil has five goals and nine points in 18 appearances overall, which is strong production for a player who sees little to no power-play time.