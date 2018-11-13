Chytil scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

He saw 14:08 in ice time, the most action he's received in nine games, and he rewarded coach David Quinn with his first goal of the season. Chytil has been yanked on and off the power play through 18 games, not surprising given the teenager's inconsistent performance to date, but this tally might provide him with a confidence boost and help him begin to settle in to life in the NHL.