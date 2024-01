Chytil (upper body) returned to practice Thursday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Chytil has missed the last 37 games and returned home to Czechia on Dec. 29, before returning this week. The Rangers play a couple of games this week and then are on a hiatus until Feb. 5, at which time Chytil may return to the lineup. He has six assists in 10 contests this season.