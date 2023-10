Chytil notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Chytil's first assist came on a power-play goal by Alexis Lafreniere, and his second was at even strength when Erik Gustafsson finished off his shot. With five helpers over his last two games, Chytil's offense has sparked to life. He's at six assists, 15 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through six appearances.