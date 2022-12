Chytil (upper body) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Chytil declared himself good to go following Tuesday's morning skate. He centered the second line between Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko during the session. Chytil was limited to just 4:48 of ice time in Sunday's win over Chicago due to an upper-body issue. He has supplied eight goals and 17 points in 25 games this season.