Chytil registered one assist, three shots and two PIM against Buffalo on Thursday.

Chytil was a doubt heading into Thursday's contest due to an upper-body injury but appears to be back to 100 percent. After a career-year last season, in which he recorded personal bests in goals (22), assists (23) and shots (177), the 24-year-old Czech will be hoping to replicate those numbers heading into the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.