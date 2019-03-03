Rangers' Filip Chytil: Records helper in home defeat
Chytil picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Washington.
Chytil had been a healthy scratch the past two games but was able to make an impact in his return to New York's lineup, recording his 11th assist of the season on Pavel Buchnevich's second-period equalizer. The fourth-line winger now has 21 points in 61 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Records power-play goal•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Point drought continues•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Slowing down since goal streak•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Stretches goal streak to five•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Scores game-winner against Stars•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Pots first goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...