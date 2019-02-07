Chytil scored his 10th goal of the year in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Boston.

Chytil was in the right place at the right time, as he picked up a rebound off the post and banged it home to tie the game at three goals apiece. The 19-year-old has four goals in his last 10 outings and appears to be hitting his stride. With plenty of games remaining (29) the Czech center is a lock to hit the 20-point mark, but could push for 30 if he avoids a late season slump.