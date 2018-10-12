Rangers' Filip Chytil: Relegated to fourth line
Chytil finished with a minus-2 rating in 11:06 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
The Rangers view Chytil as a top-six forward of the future, but the emergence of fellow rookie Brett Howden to join Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad down the middle has relegated the Czech 19-year-old to a fourth-line role. A move to the wing is unlikely for the skilled teenager, but it's tough to see how the team can carve out meaningful minutes for him otherwise except on the power play. Chytil's currently part of the second unit with the extra man and got 1:00 of power-play time in this one.
