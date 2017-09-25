Rangers' Filip Chytil: Remains in running for roster spot
Chytil (groin) is set to take on Philadelphia on Monday while continuing to compete for an NHL roster spot.
Just 18 years of age, the 2017 first-round pick has drawn rave reviews from teammates and media members alike -- even scoring an overtime winner in his first career game in North America on Wednesday against New Jersey. Expect Chytil to be given a chance to impress on one of the Rangers' top two lines in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...