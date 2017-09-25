Chytil (groin) is set to take on Philadelphia on Monday while continuing to compete for an NHL roster spot.

Just 18 years of age, the 2017 first-round pick has drawn rave reviews from teammates and media members alike -- even scoring an overtime winner in his first career game in North America on Wednesday against New Jersey. Expect Chytil to be given a chance to impress on one of the Rangers' top two lines in Monday's contest.