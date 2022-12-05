Chytil (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Blues on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Chytil will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue, with Johnny Brodzinski being recalled from the minors as a result. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Bhytil was mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded 13 shots and four assists while averaging 15:49 of ice time. Barclay Goodrow figures to see the biggest uptick in minutes with Chytil sidelined and will step into the third-line center role.