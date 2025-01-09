Chytil (upper body) will not be an option against New Jersey on Thursday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Chytil was injured Tuesday against Dallas and was unable to practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and seven assists through 33 games in 2024-25. Look for Arthur Kaliyev to move up from the fourth line to take Chytil's spot in the lineup.
