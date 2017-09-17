Play

Chytil (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

After missing out on a prospects tournament earlier in September, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft was finally able to begin his first career training camp. Having already played a professional season in his native Czech Republic, the 18-year-old has experience competing against grown men, but it would be an understatement to say that Chytil has an uphill battle to win a spot with the Rangers. Additionally, Chytil will not be in the lineup for the team's first preseason game against the Islanders on Monday.

