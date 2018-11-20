Chytil scored the game-winner early in the third period during Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

After failing to light the lamp in 17 games to begin the season, the 19-year-old flipped the switch and has now scored a goal in four straight. Chytil is starting to get regular power-play time as well as skating in a top-six role at even strength, and while he'll likely to continue to run hot and cold as the season progresses, his talent makes him worth rostering while he's locked in.