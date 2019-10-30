Chytil scored his first goal of the season and had three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Chytil was just recalled from the AHL on Monday as the Rangers deal with injuries to their forward corps. The 20-year-old drove the slot and deftly re-directed a Pavel Buchnevich feed for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Chytil appeared in 75 games with the Rangers in 2018-19 and tallied 11 goals and 23 points, but was making his 2019-20 debut Tuesday.