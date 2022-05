Chytil scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Chytil scored the Rangers' lone goal in the contest, burying a feed from Alexis Lafreniere off a rush in the first period. The 22-year-old forward now has two goals and an assist in the playoffs after logging 22 points (eight goals and 14 assists) in 67 regular-season games.