Chytil scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Chytil swatted a rebound past Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the game 3-3 in the third period. With the goal, Chytil now has three tallies and four points in his last four contests. The 23-year-old center is up to 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season, putting him one point shy of his career high.