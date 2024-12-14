Chytil scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
After Los Angeles built a 5-0 lead, Chytil got the Rangers on the board at the 12:17 mark of the second period. He provided a team-high five shots on net in Saturday's defeat. Chytil has six goals and 11 points through 22 appearances this campaign.
