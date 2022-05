Chytil scored a pair of goals on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Chytil scored both goals 3:23 apart in the second period, beating Antti Raanta on an odd-man rush before firing a backhand shot past Pyotr Kochetkov later in the frame. The 22-year-old center now has three goals in the series and five points (four goals, one assist) in the playoffs. The two-goal performance is Chytil's first multi-point game since December 8 against the Avalanche.