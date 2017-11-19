Rangers' Filip Chytil: Scores twice in return to lineup
Playing in his first game in two weeks, Chytil (illness) scored twice in AHL Hartford's 4-1 win over Utica on Saturday.
Chytil had been dealing with an illness and very minor undisclosed injury during his time on the sideline. The Rangers have been very cautious with their prized prospect since sending him to the minors early in the season. In instances in which Hartford plays three days in a row, Chytil has typically sat out the third contest as a healthy scratch. The 18-year-old now has five goals and 11 points in nine games for the Wolf Pack. The sky is the limit for the talented, developing forward.
