Chytil scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Chytil opened the scoring Monday with his first-period tally before giving the Rangers' a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal in the second. The 23-year-old Chytil has been on fire of late, with six goals and seven points in his last four games. It's been a breakout year for Chytil in his fifth NHL season. He's up to 18 goals and 32 points through 42 games, both career highs.