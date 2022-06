Chytil scored two goals on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Chytil continued his postseason breakout as he now has six goals in his last three games. The 22-year-old winger scored the eventual game-winner midway through the second period before adding an insurance tally just 5:34 later. Chytil now has seven goals and an assist in the playoffs after scoring eight goals with 14 assists during the regular season.