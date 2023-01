Chytil (illness) scored two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

He's put together two straight two-point games (three goals, one assist) after being held pointless for five contests. Chytil has 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 games this season, and has finally started to reward patient fans and managers. With two more points, he'll tie his career mark and if this pace continues, Chytil could flirt with the 50-point mark.