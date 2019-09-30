Chytil was reassigned to the minors Monday.

After appearing in 75 games for the Rangers last season, Chytil figured to be a near lock for the 23-man roster, however it appears Brett Howden and Lias Andersson has beaten him out for a spot. The 20-year-old Chytil should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year, but for now appears set to play with the Wolf Pack for the first time since 2017-18.