Rangers' Filip Chytil: Sent down to AHL
Chytil was reassigned to the minors Monday.
After appearing in 75 games for the Rangers last season, Chytil figured to be a near lock for the 23-man roster, however it appears Brett Howden and Lias Andersson has beaten him out for a spot. The 20-year-old Chytil should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year, but for now appears set to play with the Wolf Pack for the first time since 2017-18.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.