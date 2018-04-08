Rangers' Filip Chytil: Sent to AHL
Chytil was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday, TSN reports.
This transaction was announced after the Rangers suffered a 5-0 loss to the Flyers for the regular-season finale Saturday, but prior to breaking news detailing the firing of coach Alain Vigneault. Chytil should be able to help the Wolf Pack in the final three regular-season games down in the minor league. Selected by the Rangers with a first-round (21st overall) pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old pivot managed three points over his first nine games at the top level this season. Keep him in mind for dynasty/keeper pools and possibly as a late flier in redraft leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...