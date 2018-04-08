Chytil was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday, TSN reports.

This transaction was announced after the Rangers suffered a 5-0 loss to the Flyers for the regular-season finale Saturday, but prior to breaking news detailing the firing of coach Alain Vigneault. Chytil should be able to help the Wolf Pack in the final three regular-season games down in the minor league. Selected by the Rangers with a first-round (21st overall) pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old pivot managed three points over his first nine games at the top level this season. Keep him in mind for dynasty/keeper pools and possibly as a late flier in redraft leagues.