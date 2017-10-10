Rangers' Filip Chytil: Sent to minors Tuesday
Chytil was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Chytil was very minimally utilized in his first two career NHL games, averaging 6:20 of average ice time on his way to just a minus-2 rating. The 18-year-old is still very raw and will probably benefit from some time down in the minors.
