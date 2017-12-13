Chytil was loaned to the Czech under-20 team for the purpose of playing in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

The 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Chytil played well enough to earn himself a roster spot out of training camp, but was sent to the minors after two unproductive outings. With AHL Hartford, the 18-year-old Chytil has notched 12 points after 15 contests and figures to be one of the focal points for the Czech team at the World Juniors. Expect Chytil to return to Hartford following the conclusion of the international showcase, with the final scheduled for Jan. 5.