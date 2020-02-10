Chytil had a pair of assists and four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Chytil drew the primary assists on Kaapo Kakko's game-winner and Tony DeAngelo's empty-netter. The 20-year-old has collected a career-high 12 goals and eight assists in 44 games after an 11-goal, 12-assist rookie campaign in 2018-19.