The Rangers placed Chytil on injured reserve Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil was already expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury he suffered Jan. 24, so this news is to save a roster spot. The 21-year-old got off to a hot start in 2021, collecting two goals and three points through his first five games. Brett Howden and Kevin Rooney are expected to continue to handle bottom-six center duties with Chytil sidelined.