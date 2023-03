Chytil signed a four-year, $17.75 million contract extension with the Rangers, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Chytil has set career highs this season with 22 goals and 42 points in 66 contests this season. He would have become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his current two-year, $4.6 million deal. The 23-year-old is averaging 14:34 of ice time in 2022-23, but his role should grow over the course of his new deal.