Chytil (upper body) continues to skate by himself but hasn't joined his teammates on the ice, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports Friday.

Chytil is still on long-term injured reserve, so he is likely still a few weeks away based on this latest update. In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old Czech has yet to find the back of the net while putting 24 shots on net and recording six helpers. Even once cleared to play, Chytil will likely slide into a bottom-six role, which will likely see Jonny Brodzinski or Barclay Goodrow dropped from the lineup.