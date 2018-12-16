Chytil recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Chytil has cooled down since a five-game goal streak in November, as he hasn't scored in nine appearances since and this was only his third helper in that stretch. Such ups and downs are natural for a 19-year-old in the NHL, but Chytil's dynasty outlook remains strong.

