Rangers' Filip Chytil: Slowing down since goal streak
Chytil recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Chytil has cooled down since a five-game goal streak in November, as he hasn't scored in nine appearances since and this was only his third helper in that stretch. Such ups and downs are natural for a 19-year-old in the NHL, but Chytil's dynasty outlook remains strong.
