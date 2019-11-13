Rangers' Filip Chytil: Snags helper
Chytil picked up an assist versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
Chytil is riding a three-game point streak and has racked up five points in seven outings this year. The Czech's productivity should allow him to maintain a spot with the Rangers and avoid being sent back to AHL Hartford, though the eventual return of Mika Zibanejad (upper body) figures to see him bumped down to a bottom-six role.
