Play

Chytil picked up an assist versus the Penguins on Tuesday.

Chytil is riding a three-game point streak and has racked up five points in seven outings this year. The Czech's productivity should allow him to maintain a spot with the Rangers and avoid being sent back to AHL Hartford, though the eventual return of Mika Zibanejad (upper body) figures to see him bumped down to a bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories