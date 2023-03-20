Chytil scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Chytil opened the scoring 2:37 into the first period, powering through the Nashville defense before flicking the puck past Kevin Lankinen. The goal is Chytil's first since Feb. 8, ending a stretch of 18 games without a tally. The 23-year-old center is certainly streaky, but he's shown high-end scoring potential early in his NHL career. Chytil is up to 20 goals and 39 points through 62 games this season, both career highs.