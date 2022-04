Chytil (undisclosed) is dealing with soreness after taking a cross-check in Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil wasn't able to finish the contest, but it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss additional time. The 22-year-old has picked up two assists in his last four games. His status should be updated prior to Saturday's game versus the Bruins.