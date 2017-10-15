Rangers' Filip Chytil: Starts AHL career strong
Chytil scored and added a pair of assists to help lead AHL Hartford to a 4-3 win over Springfield on Saturday.
The Rangers originally planned to send Chytil back to his native Czech Republic earlier this week but he convinced GM Jeff Gorton to give him a chance with the Wolfpack and the results have been positive through two games. The fact Chytil was never given a proper chance at the NHL level at the beginning of the season wasn't the least bit surprising when you take into account head coach Alain Vigneault's history of refusing to trust young players. Chytil has a crazy amount of potential but he turned 18 years old just last month.
