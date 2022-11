Chytil (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be an option against the Flyers on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Chytil has already been sidelined for the club's previous four contests and is set to miss a fifth as well. Prior to his absence, the 23-year-old center recorded two goals on nine shots, one assist and six hits while averaging 12:25 of ice time. With the youngster still unavailable, Barclay Goodrow figures to continue serving as the third-line center.